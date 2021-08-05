Music By Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion & More Added To ‘NBA 2K22’ Soundtrack

The NBA 2K22 soundtrack includes an all-new integration with Seasons. New music from established and rising musicians will be incorporated into the basketball video game.

According to 2K Sports, acts like Freddie Gibbs, Gunna, Megan Thee Stallion, Metro Boomin, Saweetie, Skepta, Smino, and Travis Scott are among the artists listed as additions to NBA 2K22.

“Basketball and music are so intertwined and have become an integral part of our game,” says Alfie Brody, NBA 2K‘s Vice President of Global Marketing. “NBA 2K has become a global platform for music discovery and that continues with NBA 2K22.”

Alfie Brody continues, “This year, we are creating a dynamic soundtrack, complete with early access to unreleased tracks, new artists, and opportunities for fans to become part of the experience and solidify their place in video game history.”

NBA 2K players can also discover music throughout the year via the “First Fridays” series. Additional songs will be added to the soundtrack on the first Friday of every new Season.

The NBA 2K22 updates will feature a combination of high-profile and up-and-coming artists. Later this month, 2K Sports will reveal more details about what will be included in each Season.

“We’ve built NBA 2K to be one of the gold standards for video game soundtracks,” states David Kelley, Senior Manager, Partnerships & Licensing at 2K.

David Kelley adds, “This year, the opportunity to evolve the experience for players by creating moments where we can debut and share incredible new music is another step toward how we are bringing together the real-world of basketball culture with our game through music, not only through well-known artists, but also providing our players an opportunity to get in the game and showcase their own talents.”

The Producer Series will integrate a 2K Beats Pack into the game as well. That will create an opportunity for the NBA 2K community to showcase their talent by recording verses over the production.

Additionally, the 2K Rising Artists list highlights promising performers such as Boldy James, Griselda, Blxst, Princess Nokia, and Masego.