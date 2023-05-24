Music Icon Tina Turner—The “Queen Of Rock & Roll—Dead At 83

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Queen of Rock & Roll Tina Turner died at her home in Switzerland on Wednesday (May 24). She was 83. In a statement obtained by Rolling Stone, her family said, “Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

Warner Music Group CEO Max Lousada said in another statement, “All of us at Warner Music are deeply saddened by the passing of the one and only Tina Turner. A global icon and trailblazer, instantly recognizable by her incredible voice and inimitable style, she was one of the greatest stars of all time.

“Even after the countless awards, the 180 million album sales, the record-breaking tours, and unforgettable acting roles, Tina will be remembered most through the sheer joy of her music. So powerful is her extraordinary, universal appeal that there is no doubt she will continue to influence generations to come. She stands as the epitome of artistic self-empowerment. We offer our heartfelt condolences to her husband Erwin Bach, family, friends, and countless fans around the world.”

Truly an Icon! One of the best to ever do it!! Rest in Peace Legend, job well done 💐 pic.twitter.com/hiwoiw2LMC — J J FAD (@jjfad) May 24, 2023

Tina Turner began her singing career in the 1950s while still attending high school. She ultimately linked up with future husband Ike Turner and his band, the Kings of Rhythm, but would only perform with them on occasion. Her talent proved to be too big to contain and she eventually launched a solo career.

My condolences to the Turner family rest in peace Tina Turner you will be missed pic.twitter.com/3vi2fWtF1k — Grandmaster Flash (@DJFlash4eva) May 24, 2023

One of her biggest solo albums, Private Dancer, arrived in 1984, several years after her marriage to Ike imploded. The project peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and has been certified 5x-platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Turner toured well into her 60s and retired in 2007.

Ms Tina. 💔 — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) May 24, 2023

In terms of Hip-Hop, Tina Turner has been sampled numerous times by multiple Hip-Hop artists, including Fat Joe, The Notorious B.I.G., The Roots, Childish Gambino and Kool G Rap. The Roots’ Questlove is among the many paying tribute to Tina Turner on social media.

“Survivor,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “The King & Queen. She was everything. Man…. This is one of the figures I just knew would live in her 3 digits. I was not prepared to say goodbye to Tina Turner. But it’s 2023……and here we are. What an AMAZING life. Love you forever Tina Turner. Rest In Melody.”