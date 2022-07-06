Music Legend Carlos Santana Passed Out On Stage

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Carlos Santana is better, but a concert was stopped after the Mexican-born music legend passed out on stage.

Music legend Carlos Santana passed out today while performing at a concert.

The news broke on social media as he performed at a concert date. Organizers of the event said to pray for him because of a “serious medical issue.“

They have not fully revealed exactly what happened, but the audience was asked to leave after he lost consciousness.

According to reports he was performing with Earth, Wind and Fire at the Pine Knob Music Theater in Clarkston, Michigan. The tickets were available on Ticketmaster and it seem to be set up for an amazing night.

#BREAKING: Carlos Santana just passed out on stage at ⁦@PineKnobMusic⁩. Medical personnel on stage. Crowd asked to pray for him because of a “serious medical” issue. Pic via ⁦@LoriPinsonFOX2⁩ pic.twitter.com/6VqHkBwVIT — Roop Raj (@rooprajfox2) July 6, 2022

Carlos Santana has a lengthy tenure in music that goes all the way back to the 70s for the 74-year old Mexican born entertainer. He has worked with Wyclef, G-Eazy, was sampled by DJ Khaled, and numerous other artists.

According to other reports, Santana did get up and wave at fans as he was helped off stage.

#BREAKING Carlos Santana being treated by EMS after a “serious medical emergency” at #pineknob – audience asked to leave – and pray. pic.twitter.com/kdqd5yDxK7 — Amy Lange (@langeamyFOX2) July 6, 2022