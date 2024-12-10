Mustard Accuses Drake Producer Boi-1da Of Celebrating “Not Like Us” Amid L.A. Music Critique

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Find out why Mustard called out Drake’s producer Boi-1da on Instagram.

Mustard has fired off shots at Drake’s longtime producer Boi-1da on social media and accused the OVO-affiliate of aligning with Kendrick Lamar at the height of feuding rapper’s beef earlier this year.

In a series of Instagram Story posts the Hitmaker shared on Monday (December 9), he accused his multi-platinum producer counterpart of essentially casting a rock whilst hiding his hand.

The totality of Mustard’s posts appear to accuse Boi-1da of making disparaging remarks about L.A. music despite having previously congratulated the “Not Like Us” producer on the success of the Drake diss track he handcrafted. In his initial posts, Mustard called Boi-1da out over his apparent hot-take that no one listens to L.A. music outside of the city’s own resident’s.

“I thought you was a real one,” Mustard wrote in a caption on a screenshot of Boi-1da’s alleged remarks. “I didn’t know you felt this way.”

Mustard continued to air out Boi-1da over his alleged slights, seemingly expressing his disbelief and sarcastically trolling his friend-turned-foe in the process.

”Tell me this ain’t real crodie,” wrote on another screenshot of a disparaging remark.

In another post featuring a screenshot of a direct message exchange between the pair, Mustard added, “You said you liked no like us.”

Boi-1da has been vocal throughout the rap beef between Drizzy and Lamar and tweeted several remarks and memes including one about engagement farming by way of 6 God slander prior to Mustard calling him out for allegedly supporting “Not Like Us.”

He also addressed the bot allegations from Drake’s legal complaint and even responded to comments in a post about Toronto radio broadcasters refusing to giveaway tickets to Kendrick’s upcoming Grand National Tour with SZA. More specifically, he clapped back at a user who attempted to turn the tables on the broadcasters over their loyalty to Drake, alleging that Lamar not only dissed the city of Toronto, but the Country of Canada as a whole.

Check out the post above for all of the receipts Mustard shared and then switch over to the post below laying out the cycle of the saga from Boi-1da’s point of view thus far.