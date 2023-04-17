Mysonne Disses Troy Ave On New Song

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rapper says, “The streets not a myth, the Internet is.”

Freedom fighter Mysonne stepped back into the booth to remind folk that he really is an emcee who understands how to rap and the streets.

In his new track “Rolland,” he responds to the recent back and forth with Brooklyn rapper Troy Ave.

The “Until Freedom” founder took to Instagram and announced the video. He said, “This ain’t No beef, this is a opportunity to Teach.”

“Hopefully Rolland will heed this msg and understand that the perpetuation of this false image has been nothing but detrimental to him and everyone around him! Either way this will be my last response,” he continued. “My goal is to dispel the myth that Money somehow makes you better than other! It’s the content of one’s character that is important!”

Adding, “Young kings live and move honorably and Money will be the reward ! Some are so poor all the have is money!! #RaisingKingz Respectfully #BoycottBlackMurder ohh I still #RapmyAssOff”

One of the things he said in the rap is, “The streets not a myth, the Internet is.”

The song’s video dropped over the weekend and did more than just address their beef but put into perspective why the “Never Switch” rapper may have switched up on the game.

He zeroed in on how Troy Ave’s bad karma resulted in one of his friends being killed and how he took the stand against Hip-Hop podcaster Taxstone because he didn’t want to face two-gun charges.

AllHipHop.com reported on the rapper’s recent appearance in court during the Taxstone’s trial for the 2016 killing of Ronald McPhatter.

Interestingly enough, Troy Ave immediately released a diss track “Dear Hater (I Won)” to everyone who had words about his decision to cooperate with law enforcement.

Troy Ave recorded the video for “Dear Hater” on the steps of the courthouse.

Mysonne thinly addressed this song and other times when Troy Ave used the incident of his friend’s death and the shooting to propel his career.