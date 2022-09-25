Mystikal Allegedy Prayed With Victim Before Raping Her

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Mystikal is accused of praying with a woman just before he allegedly sexually assaulted her at his home. Read more about the sordid details.

Rapper Mystikal is being accused of more disturbing behavior if the latest rape allegations against the rap star are proven true.

An unidentified woman claimed Mystikal raped her on July 30th at his Prairieville home because the rapper thought she had stolen a paltry $100 from him.

The rapper became angry over the missing money and allegedly beat the woman up, pulled the braids out of her hair, took her keys and cell phone, and prevented her from leaving his house.

At some point during the evening, Mystikal, who was allegedly high on drugs, held the woman down and raped her in a fit of rage.

The victim claims Mystikal threw rubbing alcohol on her and forced the woman to pray with him. According to prosecutors, the rapper tried to rid the woman of any “bad spirits” in her body and then raped her.

The woman eventually escaped from the house and went to the Baton Rouge General Hospital, where she was treated for multiple injuries.

Mystikal, born Michael Tyler, was arrested on Sunday, July 31st, on charges of first-degree rape, false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery (strangulation), simple robbery, and simple criminal damage to property.

He was also indicted on separate charges of possessing drugs. The cops found a stash of hard narcotics in his house, including Xanax, heroin, and methamphetamines.

Mystikal has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges. His lawyer called the allegations “bogus” and claimed the rapper was being extorted due to his criminal record.

In 2003, he pleaded guilty to sexual battery and spent six years in prison. He also spent almost two years in jail after another woman accused him of raping her at a casino in 2017, but the case was dismissed.

According to the rapper, the latest accuser went to him to ask for $1,000 and threatened to accuse him of rape if he did not pay up.

Mystikal is facing a mandatory life sentence if he is convicted of the rape charge. He is currently being held without bond in the Ascension Parish Jail.