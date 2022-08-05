Mystikal’s Lawyer Thinks There’s “Zero Chance” Rape Case Goes To Trial

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Mystikal remains in jail after being arrested for first-degree rape, simple robbery and domestic abuse battery, among other charges.

Mystikal’s lawyer believes his client will be cleared of rape charges for a second time.

Attorney Joel Pearce spoke to the Associated Press about the latest accusations against Mystikal, who remains in jail following his arrest on Sunday (July 31).

“I think there’s zero chance this goes to trial,” Pearce told the AP.

Pearce is representing Mystikal again after defending the 51-year-old rapper in a separate rape case, which was dismissed in 2020. Pearce’s client is now accused of raping and choking a woman on Saturday (July 30).

Attorney Roy Maughan Jr. represented Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Tyler, at a hearing on Tuesday (August 2). Maughan requested a $250,000 bond, but a judge denied it.

Maughan is no longer working on the case. He suggested Mystikal wouldn’t appeal Tuesday’s bond ruling, but Pearce plans to request a full bond hearing where evidence can be presented.

“There was no evidence given on my client’s part,” Pearce said.

Mystikal was charged with first-degree rape, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery (strangulation), false imprisonment and simple criminal damage to property. It’s the third time he’s been publicly accused of sexual assault.

The former No Limit Records artist served six years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual battery in 2003. Mystikal also faced rape and kidnapping charges in 2017. He spent 18 months in jail before a grand jury dismissed the case.