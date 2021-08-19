N.O.R.E. Joins The Cast Of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’

Victor “N.O.R.E.” Santiago is headed to WE tv beginning on Thursday, October 7 at 9 pm ET. The Queens-raised rapper and his wife Neri will be part of the new season of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.

N.O.R.E. first gained prominence as part of the 1990s-era rap duo known as Capone-N-Noreaga. As a solo act, the emcee also known as Noreaga released projects such as 1998’s N.O.R.E., 1991’s Melvin Flynt – Da Hustler, and 2002’s God’s Favorite.

The next installment of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition will feature other new cast members. Monie Love and Tuff, Mally Mall and Treasure, and Siir Brock and Amber Laura were tapped for the program as well.

Resident counselor Dr. Ish Major is also returning to Marriage Boot Camp this season. Major will be joined again by Judge Lynn Toler as on-screen advisors for the celebrity couples.

Previously, Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition starred Waka Flocka Flame and Tammy Rivera, Lil Mo and Karl Dargan, Soulja Boy and Nia Riley, Styles P and Adjua Styles, Tahiry Jose and Vado, Kurupt and Toni Calvert, and more.

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition is produced by ITV America’s Thinkfactory Media. Adam Reed, Adam Freeman, Tim Cohen-Laurie, and Erin Richards serve as Executive Producers. Lauren P. Gellert and Angela Molloy are Executive Producers for WE tv.