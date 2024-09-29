Diddy Played Key Role In Breaking Up *NSYNC According To Lance Bass

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lance Bass reignited his long-standing beef with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, stirring old drama amid Combs’s recent legal troubles.

Lance Bass of the legendary boy band *NSYNC, took to “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” and reignited a long-standing beef with Hip-Hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The sparks flew during an appearance marked by public jabs that illuminated old wounds.

Bass, performing with JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Justin Timberlake from 1996 until *NSYNC went on hiatus in 2002, recounted a stinging insult from Combs that has lingered for years.

The tension originated from an overheard conversation where Combs allegedly urged Timberlake to ditch his bandmates for solo success.

“I overheard him talking to Justin being like, ‘You need to drop these effers. You need to go solo. You need to drop these,'” Bass shared with Cohen. “I was like, ‘I don’t like you anymore, Diddy.’ I’m like, ‘At my own show? What the hell!’ So I never liked him.”

Adding fuel to the fire, Bass’s revelations arrived shortly after Combs was arrested on severe charges such as sex trafficking and racketeering—allegations he firmly denies.

This timing gave Bass’s sentiments a sharper edge, with past grievances now intertwined with current controversies.

Host Andy Cohen ramped up the intensity, suggesting that Bass’s on-air comments were an edited version of an even more damning account.

“Lance said during the (commercial) break the Diddy conversation was even worse than he said,” Cohen revealed, leading Bass to admit, “I edited it a little bit.”

Diddy is currently in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn for a RICO case that includes sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.