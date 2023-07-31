NAACP Hosts Meek Mill As Featured Speaker On The Need To Fight Racism And Antisemitism

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Patriots owner says he’ll never know what it would be like to be Black.

Fans might not be getting new music from Meek Mill anytime soon, but they are getting a peek into his life and commitment to prison reform.

According to CBS News, the Philly rapper teamed up with Patriots owner, Robert Kraft, to host a center-stage panel at the NAACP Convention on Sunday (July 30) to speak about their work to fight hate, racism and antisemitism.

“It was probably two years ago when Robert said, I’m going to get you to come to Poland with me,” Meek said. “And I didn’t know the effects of how many friends I had that were Jewish, that had family members that were connected to what happened in Poland.”

Kraft also said he’s benefited from his relationship with the “Dreams and Nightmares” artist, saying it has helped him understand Blackness “more.”

“I’ll never know what it’s like to walk into a room with Black skin,” Kraft said. “What I see happening now with hate, we have to stand together and stand proud and push back on this to keep the vibrancy of this country,” the football boss and activist said.

As previously reported, Meek Mill has been vocal about racial inequality and criminal justice reform since his release from prison. He’s used his platform to raise awareness about issues affecting marginalized communities, particularly within the context of the criminal justice system. He’s participated in protests, used his social media presence to spread awareness and collaborated with organizations working toward criminal justice reform.