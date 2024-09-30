Naomi Campbell Addresses Rihanna Rift Rumors After Viral NYFW Drama 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Social media users were convinced Naomi Campbell and Rihanna had fallen out following a frosty exchange at New York Fashion Week.

Naomi Campbell has broken her silence on rumors of a rift between her and Rihanna after their recent exchange went viral.

Earlier this month, social media users were in a frenzy over footage of them at New York Fashion Week. Both women were in attendance at the Alaïa Spring 2025 runway show. The Bajan-born singer arrived after the British supermodel and made a beeline for British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Eninful, seated next to Campbell and stylist Law Roach.

However, despite hugging and chatting with Eninful, Rhianna walked past Naomi Campbell, sparking rumors of a beef. Many online said Rihanna deliberately ignored Cambell and speculated that they had fallen out.

However, Naomi Campbell downplayed any suggestion of a rift with Rihanna during a recent New York Times interview.

“I’m not about to let the world pitch two Black women against each other,” she stated. “We are two women with two children, mothers.”

Speculation only intensified after Roach shared a video with Campbell amid the viral attention following the Alaïa show. Many social media users were convinced the video was a response to the alleged snub.

“We don’t come to the show like the other girls. We don’t come with our ta-tas out or our chi-chis out, very demure,” Law said. Many took his remark as a dig at Rihanna’s cleavage-baring look at the Alaïa show.

“It’s not about showing yourself, it’s about showing the clothes,” added Naomi.