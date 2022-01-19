Nas Among Investors Raising $20 Million For African Gaming Company

Nas joined venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, Google and others to invest in an African gaming company.

Carry1st, an African mobile games publisher, raised $20 million in funding led by Andreessen Horowitz. The gaming company received investments from Nas, Google, Axie Infinity and Yield Guild Games, among others.

“We are delighted to be making our first investment in an Africa-headquartered company in Carry1st, a next-generation mobile games and fintech platform,” Andreessen Horowitz’s David Haber said in a statement. “We see immense opportunity for the company to mirror outstanding successes we’ve seen in markets like India, China and Southeast Asia.”

Nas is no stranger to investments. Last year, he was one of the celebrities who helped raise $55 million for the NFT platform Royal. Now, Nas has expanded his portfolio as he’s become an investor in Africa’s burgeoning market for gaming.

“We’re excited to partner with this world-class group of investors who, in addition to capital, bring expertise across gaming, fintech and web3,” Carry1st’s co-founder and CEO Cordel Robbin-Coker said. “In 2021, we launched multiple games and digital commerce solutions achieving really strong growth. Together we can accelerate this growth and achieve our goal of becoming the leading consumer internet company in the region.”