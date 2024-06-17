Nas Helping To Bring Classic Hip-Hop Movie “Beat Street” To Broadway

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nas has announced the classic 1984 Hip-Hop film “Beat Street” is being adapted for the Broadway stage.

The news came during the 40th-anniversary screening of “Beat Street” at the Tribeca Film Festival and Nas could hardly contain his enthusiasm.

“‘Beat Street’ wasn’t just a film – it spread the revolution of Hip-Hop culture throughout the country and the world. It left an indelible mark, inspiring generations of young artists and creating new Hip-Hop fans alike.

“It’s a thrill for me to join the creative team of ‘Beat Street,’ bringing the raw energy of Hip-Hop into the fabric of Broadway. It’s an honor to breathe new life into this iconic work and celebrate its enduring legacy,” Nas said in a statement.

The musical adaptation is being produced by industry veterans Arthur Baker and Michael Holman, both of whom played significant roles in the original film’s creation, along with Harry Belafomte and director Stan Lathan.

According to Deadline, the production team is committed to maintaining the authenticity and spirit of the Hip-Hop culture that “Beat Street” depicted.

For those unfamiliar, “Beat Street” is a drama set in the Bronx, focusing on the emerging Hip-Hop culture of the 80s.

“Beat Street” highlights the art forms of rapping, breakdancing, DJing, and graffiti art, known for showcasing the early days of a movement that has since taken the world by storm.

The film’s plot centers around an aspiring DJ, a graffiti artist, a breakdancer, and a composer, whose lives intertwine amid a backdrop of New York City’s gritty streets.

It featured performances from legendary Hip-Hop artists such as Kool Herc, Grandmaster Melle Mel and The Furious Five, The Treacherous Thee, Lisa Lee, Debbie Dee and Sha-Rock (Us Girls), Doug E. Fresh, The New York City Breakers and The Rock Steady Crew, offering an authentic reflection of the era.

Produced by Harry Belafonte, “Beat Street” aimed to elevate Hip-Hop culture to mainstream audiences.

“Beat Street” drew inspiration from real-life stories and figures within the early Hip-Hop scene, even though it was fictionalized.

A premiere date as yet to be announced.