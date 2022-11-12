Nas Books ‘King’s Disease’ Trilogy Show At Madison Square Garden

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nas will perform a one-night-only concert at the world’s most famous arena: Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Nas announced plans for a special concert following the release of his King’s Disease III album with Hit-Boy on Friday (November 11).

The legendary rapper will perform his King’s Disease trilogy as part of a one-night-only show at New York’s Madison Square Garden. The event is scheduled to take place on February 24, 2023.

Madison Square Garden shared ticket information about the concert on social media. Tickets will go on sale to the general public following a period of early access for Chase cardholders.

“Nas will perform at The Garden on Fri, Feb 24!” Madison Square Garden noted. “Chase cardholders get early ticket access Tue, Nov 15 at 10am to Thu, Nov 17 at 10pm, while supplies last. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Fri, Nov 18 at 10am.”

Tickets will be available online through Ticketmaster. Fans can also purchase tickets at the box offices of Madison Square Garden, the Beacon Theatre and Radio City Music Hall.

Nas and Hit-Boy released their first King’s Disease album in 2020. The two dropped the sequel King’s Disease II and a project titled Magic in 2021.

King’s Disease III is available now on Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal and other streaming platforms.