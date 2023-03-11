Nas EBK Proclaims Innocence on Social Media In Deadly Times Square Shooting

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nas EBK has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment in connection to a Times Square shooting.

Bronx rapper Nas EBK, also known as Nasir Valenzuela, has proclaimed his innocence on social media after being arrested for the murder of 22-year-old Idressa Siby in a Times Square shooting last month.

According to AMNY, Valenzuela was arrested on March 10th in New Jersey and then transferred to Midtown for his arrest.

The shooting occurred on February 9th, when Valenzuela allegedly argued with Siby on the corner of 44th Street and 8th Avenue in Times Square.

The argument escalated, and Valenzuela reportedly shot Siby in the chest, causing his death.

Valenzuela has been charged with second-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.

He is being held without bail while the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

According to AMNY, Valenzuela’s attorney has not made any public statements about the arrest, but Nas EBK has already proclaimed his innocence.

“ONLY GOD CAN JUDGE ME !!! BE HOME SOON !! FREE DA GUYS !!,” He wrote on his official Instagram account, which has over 137,000 followers.

The tragic incident has sparked concerns about the city’s rising levels of gun violence.

