Nas Gears Up For Performance Backed By San Diego Symphony

Nas just dropped his critically acclaimed album “Kings Disease II,” and he’s also getting ready for a performance with the San Diego Symphony!

“Queens get the money!”

After dropping the sequel to his Grammy Award-winning album King’s Disease, a project (King’s Disease IIthat included Eminem, EPMD and Lauryn Hill, Nas has plopped into our laps another creative gem.

He will be partnering with the San Diego Symphony to present a new live version of his classic 1994 debut album, Illmatic on Tuesday, August 10.

The San Diego Symphony will be conducted by Enrico Lopez-Yañez.

At 32, Lopez-Yañez has established his name as one of the premier conductors that merges the beauty and robust nature of large orchestras with the common but popular spirit of commercial music.

His day-to-day job is the Principal Pops Conductor of the Nashville Symphony where he leads the Symphony’s Pops Series and Family Series.

Tuesday’s show will be held at The Shell at Jacobs Park at 7:30 p.m. and tickets will run you between $55 to $200.

This will not be Nas’ first time performing Illmatic live.

In 2014, he worked with the iconic National Symphony Orchestra to perform the classic project that included songs like “Life’s a B**ch,” “One Love,” and “It Ain’t Hard to Tell.”

This particular performance made history as Nas was the first and only rapper to ever perform with the National Symphony Orchestra, had it air on PBS as a “Great Performances” episode and produced a live recording for fans to purchase.

Nas will be turning 48 in a little over a month. So far, he is celebrating with a gang of amazing projects.

His King’s Disease 2 dropped on Friday, August 6 and he is one of the principal fundraisers at the Universal Hip Hop Museum, launching an initiative to help get other influencers to become patrons of the institution, created to honor the culture he loves so much.