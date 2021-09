Rap star Nas received his own day and the key to the borough that birthed him, Queens! Read more about the icons big day!

A week after the iconic rapper Nas turned 48, the borough of his birth honored him with his own day and the “Key to Queens.”

Borough President Donovan Richards presented him this honor in front of the people who saw him grown from a child and shaped him into arguably one of the best rappers alive.

Nas was thrilled.

He received the honor after doing a concert for City Harvest on Thursday, September 23rd at the Forest Hills Stadium.

He posted on his social media, sporting twists on top of his head, “Great concert night with @cityharvestnycThank you to everyone who pulled up in the rain! And to @drichardsqns for my key and my day in Queens September 23rd. Queens Stand up!”

One the most Hip-Hop leaning politicians in the Big Apple (side by side with Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, and fellow Borough President Rubén Díaz, Jr.), Richards posted, “I ain’t made it ’til we all can say that we made it, Been down with the hustle so long, feel like we’re related, Take my word likе you would from the book of Revelations – @nas Humbled to give Nas the 🔑 to Queens and declare September 23rd Nas Day in Queens.”

Community advocate Franck D. Joseph posted the celebration on Instagram.

He captioned, “September 23, 2021 is now officially Nas Day in Queens, New York 💯🤎. Nasir Jones is not only God’s son, but he’s Queens’ son. That’s why @drichardsqns presented him with not just a proclamation, but also the Key to Queens borough tonight…”

Not just anyone can get this honor.

Nas, in addition to being a brilliant businessman and top notch emcee, he is a dedicated humanitarian.

The concert for City Harvest was an effort to “support of City Harvest’s work rescuing and delivering food for our neighbors in need.” He was also spotted earlier last weekend working on a documentary with Uncle Ralph McDaniels for his media company, Mass Appeal.

“Video Music Box Documentary on the way. Ralph McDaniels recorded the history from the Start. Walking thru Jamaica Ave The Coliseum Block @hiphop50”

