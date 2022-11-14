Nas House Burglarized As Mogul Celebrates “King’s Disease III”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Some unscrupulous men robbed Nas’s house as he celebrated King’s Disease III!

Nas was in full celebration mode over the weekend and, while he was, some unscrupulous individuals were robbing the rapper mogul.

Two men broke into the rapper’s Calabasas property over the weekend and managed to get away. The alleged incident occurred, approximately 8:30 PM Saturday night. The bandits smashed a rear door to get entry into the home, alerting a security camera.

Police confirmed the matter to TMZ.

A Ring camera captured the entire incident from the exterior of the home. The rapper’s team apparently saw the bandits as they departed on the security camera and called police. By the time law-enforcement made it to the home, the men were gone. Nobody else was in the house when the men gained entry into the rappers house.

At the time of the robbery, Nas was in New York City, celebrating the album release of King’s Disease III, his latest.

It is unclear exactly what the thieves stole, but they did ransack the residence, likely looking for valuables.

Nas is reportedly going to return soon to take inventory of what was stolen and relay that to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, who is investigating the matter.