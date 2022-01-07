Nas Offers Royalty Rights To 2 Of His Songs As NFTs

Nas has partnered with blockchain platform Royal to sell a portion of the royalty rights of two songs, “Ultra Black” and “Rare,” as NFTs.

Nas is giving fans a chance to own some of his royalty rights.

The acclaimed rapper has teamed up with blockchain platform Royal to sell NFTs that include a portion of the royalty rights for two of his songs. Nas is offering 50 percent of the rights for “Ultra Black” from 2020’s King’s Disease and “Rare” from 2021’s King’s Disease II.

“I am always looking for new and unique ways to connect with the people,” Nas said in a statement. “So, I am excited to partner with Royal on their new endeavor in order for the world to connect with my music in a new way.”

Nas previously invested in Royal, helping the blockchain platform raise $55 million in 2021. Logic, Joyner Lucas and Stefflon Don were among the other notable investors.

“Having Nas be the first artist to sell royalty rights through Royal is an incredible affirmation of our mission,” Royal’s CEO and co-founder Justin “3LAU” Blau said. “It’s proof that artists across genres feel strongly about democratizing ownership of their music, and that they want to be connected to their listeners on a deeper level.”

Sales of the Nas NFTs will begin on January 11. “Ultra Black” is available for as low as $50 while the cheapest option for “Rare” is $99.