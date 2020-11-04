Nas Talks Possible Unreleased Collaboration With Dave East & Jay-Z

(AllHipHop News)
After ex-rivals Nas and Jay-Z settled their differences in 2005, the two New York City icons united on Nas’s “Black Republican,” Jay-Z’s “Success,” and Ludacris’s “I Do It for Hip Hop.” Apparently, there is another unreleased track that could one day feature Esco and Hov.
Harlem emcee Dave East hinted that he had a record he wanted both Hip Hop legends to rap on. While promoting his 2019 project Survival, East told NME, “The first beat Timbaland played for me had Jay-Z on it so I was gonna use that and get Nas on it for the album but it just didn’t work out at the time.”
The British music-based outlet recently caught up with East’s Mass Appeal Records label head, and Nas was asked about potentially spitting on the same song with Jay again. He seemed open to the idea of the Timbaland-produced collaboration taking place.
“[East] told me about it. I was just waiting on a phone call,” said Nas. The King’s Disease album creator added, “I haven’t heard the song yet, but all East has to do is tell me when it’s a go, and if it’s a go I’m there.”
Dave East’s debut studio LP, Survival, included “Godfather 4” with Nas. The Harlem rapper and the Queens rapper also connected on other songs such as “Forbes List,” “The Hated,” and “Wrote My Way Out.”