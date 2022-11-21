Nas Ties Jay-Z For Most Top 10 Albums By A Rapper

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Hip Hop legend #Nas pulls even with #JayZ for a Billboard 200 record.

Many fans will forever link the respective careers of Nasir “Nas” Jones and Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter together. In addition to the fact the two emcees took part in a historic lyrical battle, both men are considered G.O.A.T. contenders.

This week saw Nas pull into a tie with Jay-Z for a major Billboard 200 record. Nas’s King’s Disease III album opened at #10 on the latest Billboard 200 chart with 29,000 first-week units earned.

King’s Disease III gives Nas his 16th Top 10 entry on the Billboard 200. The Queens, New York native is now tied with Jay-Z for the most Top 10 projects by a Hip Hop recording artist.

Nas scored his first Top 10 album when 1996’s It Was Written debuted at #1. That sophomore studio LP spent four weeks in the top spot. The 49-year-old musician/businessman has six Number Ones, including The Firm: The Album, I Am…, Hip Hop Is Dead, Untitled, and Life Is Good.

Jay-Z currently holds the record for #1 albums for a solo act. Throughout his career, the Brooklyn-bred rap superstar scored 14 Number Ones. The Beatles hold the all-time record with 19 chart-toppers. Drake sits in third place with 12.

Nas Jokes About Never Ending His Feud With Jay-Z

It appears Nas and Jay-Z’s now-friendly rivalry continues to play out to this day. Nas addressed his previous beef and his current relationship with the Tidal co-owner on the King’s Disease III track “Thun” produced by Hit-Boy.

“No beef or rivals, they playing ‘Ether’ on Tidal. Brothers can do anything when they decide to. In a Range Rover, dissecting bars from ‘Takeover.’ Sometimes I text Hova like, ‘N####, this ain’t over,’ laughing,” raps Nas on “Thun.”

Nas also spoke about the ongoing competition with Jay-Z during an interview with The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah. Apparently, Jay played some subtle chess moves around the time his “Black Republican” collaborator promoted King’s Disease III.

“When I released the tracklist for that album the other day, he released a picture with all his Grammys… Yeah, shout out to him,” said Nas. The one-time Grammy winner’s The Daily Show comment referred to a picture of Jay-Z with his 24 Grammy trophies going viral on social media.