Nate Dogg’s son is locked in an explosive legal battle with his father’s widow over control of the late rapper’s multimillion-dollar estate.

Nate Dogg’s son Naijiel Hale is escalating his bitter feud against LaToya Calvin over control of his late father’s multimillion-dollar estate by requesting a California court dismiss Calvin’s latest legal motion.

Hale, son of the legendary Hip-Hop artist who passed without leaving a will in 2011, strongly objected to his father’s widow Calvin’s recent attempt to further delay the settlement of Nate Dogg’s complicated estate, per In Touch.

According to court filings, Hale and Calvin disagree over the sale of Nate Dogg’s lucrative music rights, currently valued between $3 million and $4 million.

Rather than prolonging the legal battle, Hale has pitched an alternative plan to streamline the process: creating a limited liability company (LLC) managed by a music executive to protect the heirs’ collective interests.

Hale insists that most beneficiaries support this proposal. However, Calvin and another unnamed party have yet to sign on.

Nate Dogg’s Son Blasts Father’s Widow

Hale voiced his frustration publicly, posting on social media: “They want us to sale my Dad catalog for a lil 4 million because he decided to marry a b*tch who was never there for him from the jump. Pray for what I been really dealing with for the past 14 years because I’ll blow this whole s### up. This ain’t even the half…”

Hale’s attorney sharply criticized Calvin’s attempt to extend court involvement, writing, “Naijiel does not agree to the proposal, as it would only serve to prolong the long overdue closure of this matter. This Estate has been open for over 11 years. Continued Court oversight is not in the beneficiaries’ interest, nor is it the role of the Court to administer the royalties from the Music Rights indefinitely.”

This latest clash marks another chapter in the tense saga that has plagued Nate Dogg’s family since his death.

Calvin recently advocated appointing Brian Shafton, a music industry manager, to oversee the estate, a move not universally approved by other heirs.

Complicating matters further, court documents revealed Nate Dogg actually fathered nine children, not six, and multiple ex-partners, including Rhoda Mouton, Omena Norris and Shereda Williams, have entered the fray seeking child support payments.