National Hip-Hop Museum Honors “Beat Street” Anniversary With Induction & Concert Event

Some serious legends will be in the house to celebrate the legendary movie “Beat Street” and other Hip-Hop legends.

Legends of Hip-Hop will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the iconic film Beat Street in grand style with a celebration at the Bethesda Theater.

On Saturday (December 28), The National Hip-Hop Museum (NHHM) will host the Hip-Hop Holiday Honors event from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the historic Maryland theater.

“This is the culmination of five years of intense work to preserve and establish Hip-Hop as America’s most important cultural export,” NHHM Founder Jeremy Beaver said. “I can’t think of a better place to hold our largest induction ceremony to date.”

Bethesda Theater owner Earl Ciccel. added, “This collaboration is a celebration of Hip-Hop’s rich legacy, and we’re honored to spotlight the artists and culture that have inspired generations. We look forward to an unforgettable evening of music, recognition, and community.”

The evening will pay tribute to some of Hip-Hop’s most influential figures, inducting Kool Moe Dee, John “RAMO” Chartier, Robert “Lee” Taylor, Mr. Wave and The Treacherous Three. All of them were featured in Beat Street. Other celebrities will be present as well, including Marley Marl, Lords of the Underground, Soul Sonic Force, DJ Jazzy Jay and The Fearless Four, all of which will be inducted into the NHHM Hall of Fame.

Guests will get the chance to watch a screening of Beat Street and watch Kool Moe Dee reenact the film’s legendary Christmas rap scene.

Honorees will receive custom trophies, Hall of Fame jackets, commemorative medallions and more. Master Gee, the event’s master of ceremonies, will host a live podcast.

The event will conclude with a concert featuring the Soul Sonic Force, The Fearless Four, Lords of the Underground, Kool Moe Dee and The Treacherous Three.

Tickets and information are available now at nationalhiphopmuseum.org.