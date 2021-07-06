Naturi Naughton Defends Phylicia Rashad Over Bill Cosby Tweet

Power star Naturi Naughton has become the latest celebrity to jump into the Bill Cosby controversy. Naughton decided to defend Phylicia Rashad’s recent comments about the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court overturning Cosby’s sexual assault conviction.

“FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!” tweeted Phylicia Rashad after news broke that Bill Cosby was released from prison. The Cosby Show actress was met with backlash and later deleted the tweet.

I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward. My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth. Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects. My heartfelt wish is for healing. — Phylicia Rashad (@PhyliciaRashad) June 30, 2021

Rashad returned to Twitter to add, “I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward. My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth. Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects. My heartfelt wish is for healing.”

While some people were offended that Phylicia Rashad showed support for an accused sexual predator, Naturi Naughton backed up the 73-year-old Howard University’s dean of College of Fine Arts.

“Why are Black People so quick to #Cancel each other! We are ALLOWED to have different opinions and it doesn’t make you ANTI-anything! 🤷🏿‍♀️@phyliciarashad I stand with you! #TheCosbyShowChangedLives,” wrote Naughton on Instagram.

Bill Cosby was convicted in 2018 of aggravated indecent assault and sentenced to three to ten years in state prison. The PA Supreme Court ruled Cosby’s due process rights were violated, and the comedian was set free on June 30.

“I have never changed my stance nor my story. I have always maintained my innocence. Thank you to all my fans, supporters, and friends who stood by me through this ordeal. Special thanks to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law,” tweeted Bill Cosby.

Other celebrities have weighed in on the Bill Cosby situation. Hip Hop artist Kid Cudi called people celebrating Cosby’s release “f##### idiots.” In contrast, R&B/Soul singer Stephanie Mills showed public support for Phylicia Rashad and “Mr. Cosby.”