Naughty By Nature Star Treach Attacks Son-In-Law After Egypt Criss Ring Disaster

Treach unleashed fury on his daughter, Egypt Criss’s husband, Samuel Wright, after she took a brutal knockout loss to Olympic champion Jade Jones during a Misfits Boxing event in Derby, England, on Saturday (March 7).

The legendary Naughty by Nature member didn’t hold back when addressing the situation on social media, posting a scathing message that revealed his deep concerns about Wright’s influence over his Egypt Criss, her boxing career and personal life.

“To My Darling Daughter Egypt Pt.1, When you Marry a Clout Chasing Clown like this that Brainwashes you to take care of him & to have him to train you & Set you Up what did you expect I LOVE YOU, As far as him& The Team around you Yall Put my Daughter in Harms way THAT B#### CARMA COMES BACK QUICK, You Reap What You Sew!!” Treach wrote in his Instagram post, making his position crystal clear about Wright’s role as her trainer and husband.

The knockout itself was absolutely devastating.

Jones, a 2-time Olympic gold medalist in taekwondo, transitioned to boxing and made an immediate statement in her debut. The finish was one of the most brutal knockouts in Misfits history.

Jones set up the knockout with a straight left hand, then followed with a looping left hook that caught Egypt Criss directly on the chin, sending her face-first to the canvas in the second round.

Beyond the Instagram caption, Treach also posted an unflattering image of Samuel Wright alongside his written statement, making his disdain for his son-in-law abundantly clear to his followers.

The photo choice added another layer of disrespect to an already scathing critique of Wright’s character and judgment.

Egypt’s boxing debut turned into a cautionary tale about mismatched opponents and questionable training decisions amid the rise of celebrity boxing matches.