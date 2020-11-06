Nav Drops Wheezy-Produced ‘Emergency Tsunami’ Mixtape

(AllHipHop News)
Canadian rapper/singer Nav is closing out the last two months of 2020 with a new musical project. His Emergency Tsunami mixtape hit DSPs this morning (November 6) via Republic Records and The Weeknd’s XO Records.
Emergency Tsunami OUT NOW!!!https://t.co/2dpKBVSbw0
— Nav (@beatsbynav) November 6, 2020
Southern beatmaker Wheezy produced the entire 14-track body of work. Nav also called on his Hip Hop peers Gunna, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Lil Keed, and Sah Babii for guest spots on Emergency Tsunami.
In May, Nav released Good Intentions which opened at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 135,000 first-week units. Last year, he dropped Bad Habits which became his first #1 album by collecting around 82,000 units in its initial seven days.
The Good Intentions single “Turks” with Gunna and Travis Scott was also produced by Wheezy. That record peaked at #17 on the Hot 100 chart. Nav scored another Top 20 entry in 2020 as a feature on Internet Money and Gunna’s “Lemonade” which rose all the way to #9.