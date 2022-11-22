NBA Young Boy’s Team Gives Out 500 Turkeys For The Holiday

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The chart-topper has been mobilized several groups to help feel the underserved.

Baton Rouge rapper NBA Youngboy is getting in the holiday spirit and spreading joy to those in need.

According to BR Proud, the chart-topper and his team linked up with some nonprofits to help residents in his hometown. While he could not be there in person, he did provide resources to help various charities to give the underserve a wonderful experience.

This includes giving out over 500 turkeys to families in need.

One partner, Maurice Walker, the owner of Boil & Roux, said the goal is not just to fill their stomachs, usher in a sense of peace, and help everyone.

Walker said, “Of course, you know, the battered women’s shelter. You know, homeless people. I mean, everyone needs some help sometimes. So that’s what we’re here for.”

The mother of the Never Broke Again Team, Mo’Nique Coleman, spoke on behalf of the rapper in his absence.

She said, “Be happy, be thankful. That’s what it’s all about, being thankful during this time and not only during this time but every day.”

NBA Youngboy has a lot to be grateful for. This year, he beat a gun charge that could have sent him away.

He recently inked a deal with Birdman and Cash Money Records, allegedly worth $60 million. He just welcomed his 10th child. And he was named alongside Drake, as one of the most streamed artists of 2022.

No better way to show your gratitude than to give back.