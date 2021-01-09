NBA YoungBoy and YaYa Mayweather Parents Of A Baby Boy

(AllHipHop News)
NBA YoungBoy and his girlfriend Yaya Mayweather welcomed their new child into the world today (January 9th).
Yaya broke the news on her Instagram account, with the picture of the baby boy’s foot with Queen Naija’s “Mama Hand” playing in the background.
The birth of the unnamed baby boy father makes NBA YoungBoy the father of seven children, at 21-years-old.
YaYa Mayweather is the daughter of multi-millionaire boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.
Unfortunately, NBA YoungBoy and YaYa are no longer an item, according to reports.
They had a tumultuous relationship, which ended shortly after Yaya was arrested for allegedly stabbing the mother of one of NBA Youngboy’s children, Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, in April of 2020.
in November of 2020, NBA YoungBoy also welcomed a baby girl with one of his ex’s, Drea Symone.
The rapper, who appears to be happy in his new relationship with his girlfriend Jaz, has yet the comment on the birth of his seventh child.