NBA YoungBoy Back On YouTube; Drops New Video But No Sign Of Mixtape Collab With Birdman

NBA YoungBoy has released a new video but not his joint mixtape with Birdman which was expected to drop at midnight last night.

Fans of NBA YoungBoy were left confused when all the rapper’s videos were suddenly removed from YouTube.

As the channel’s most viewed U.S artist with a following of over 10 million subscribers, his absence made little sense to his fans who couldn’t understand why the channel was purged of all its videos.

“NBA YoungBoy X Birdman – From The Bayou”

One of the popular rumors anticipated something big on the way from YoungBoy. Speculation suggested it could be his upcoming mixtape With Birdman. “From the Bayou” had an expected release date of December 3. Birdman confirmed this sharing the release date and artwork on social media.

The Cash Money Records boss took to Instagram to announce, “FROM THA BAYOU #STUNNA and TOP this FRIDAY 12/3 NEVA BROKE AGAIN #RICHGANG 🦅🐊”

Now, NBA YoungBoy has dropped a song and video from the project, though the mixtape is yet to be released. “Heart & Soul / Alligator Walk” appeared on YouTube last night and has amassed over a million views already.

The mixtape was slated for a midnight release however, at the time of going to press, it is yet to materialize. Birdman teased the tracklist via social media on Thursday and confirmed fans would have the tape as scheduled.

“MIDNITE FROM THA BAYOU #NBARG🦅🐊🐍”

In a recent interview, Birdman heaped praise on the “Life Support” hitmaker crowning him, “the biggest rapper.”

“Ain’t no n*gga gone be bigger than NBA YoungBoy, numbers don’t lie, he’s the biggest YouTube artist and he behind the wall,” he said during an appearance on the “Big Facts” podcast.

He added, “When that lil’ boy get his mind right and he comes from under this bulls*ht and understands who he is, you know, Thug and all them, they’re up in age, they’re 30, this n*gga 20. And you put a n*gga behind the wall, they become smart.”

In the meantime, while fans are waiting for the collaboration for YoungBoy and Birdman to drop, they can watch the new video.