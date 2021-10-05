NBA YoungBoy Becomes First Hip Hop Artist To Earn A No. 1 Album In 2019, 2020 & 2021

The Atlantic recording artist also joins 2Pac and Lil Wayne on an exclusive list of rappers.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again scored his fourth career #1 album on the Billboard 200. Sincerely, Kentrell debuted atop this week’s chart.

The 137,000 first-week units for Sincerely, Kentrell were enough to edge out Drake’s Certified Lover Boy which slipped to #2. CLB brought in 135,000 units in its fourth week.

Not only did NBA YoungBoy add another chart-topper to his résumé, the rap star born Kentrell Gaulden cemented his name in the record books. He became the first Hip Hop artist and second overall act with a No. 1 album in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is the first hip-hop artist with a No. 1 album in each of the past three years (2019, 2020, 2021).



The only other act with a No. 1 album in 2019, 2020 and 2021 is @taylorswift13. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) October 4, 2021

2019’s AI YoungBoy 2, 2020’s 38 Baby 2, 2020’s Top, and 2021’s Sincerely, Kentrell each reached the pinnacle of the Billboard 200. Youngboy also has seven total Top 10 entries.

Kentrell Gaulden is currently incarcerated in Louisiana’s St. Martin Parish Correctional Center awaiting trial for drug and weapon charges. The “Life Support” performer joins 2Pac and Lil Wayne as the only rappers to hit #1 on the Billboard 200 while behind bars.

Elsewhere on the current Billboard 200 rankings, Lil Nas X’s Montero fell one position to #3. Kanye West’s Donda (#4), Doja Cat’s Planet Her (#6), and The Kid LAROI’s F*ck Love (#8) remained in the Top 10.