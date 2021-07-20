Donald Trump Resort Sued Over Deadly NBA YoungBoy Shootout

A luxury resort in Florida bearing Donald Trump’s name could be forced to Shell out millions over a deadly shootout involving NBA YoungBoy.

Former President Donald J. Trump’s name is in the news next to yet another famous rap star.

This time this is not a ploy to get Black people to vote for him but connected to death on one of his properties.

Troubled rapper NBA YoungBoy, a name that has had its fair share of legal woes over the last few years, was named in a negligence suit against one of the One-termer’s properties in South Florida.

According to court documents, in 2019, the “Bandit“ rapper was hanging out in front of the Trump International Beach Resort in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

The rapper also stayed at the Trump branded hotel, since he was in town for a high profile performance during the Rolling Loud Festival.

Just before the concert and while at the hotel, there was a drive-by shooting. Individuals in a black Cadillac Escalade bucked shots seemingly at NBA YoungBoy. His squad retaliated.

In the melee, a 43-year-old innocent bystander Mohamad Jradi was struck and killed.

Others were also hit but reports from the detectives noted that one of the rapper’s bodyguards inadvertently hit Jradi in the head.

Despite no one denying who shot the man, the incident happened in Florida.

Due to the state’s Stand Your Ground law, the Miami-Dade County State Attorney’s Office could not press charges against the star or his entourage.

This was ruled a case of clear self-defense.

As one might imagine, the Jradi Estate did not see it that way.

Thus, they are suing Kentrell DeSean Gaulden (the rapper’s legal name); his business entity, YoungBoy Never Broke Again; and Osama Eugene Manuel, NBA YoungBoy’s security worker.

They are also suing the resort’s operating company, 18001 Holdings LLC, and several LLCs tied to developers Michael and Gil Dezer claiming they were negligent in protecting their loved one.

The estate yields, that there were “reasonably foreseeable criminal attacks or other dangerous conditions on the property causing harm to [the] decedent” and “the premises was in a high crime area.” In their opinion, the resort did not have enough security.

This is not NBA YoungBoy’s first dance with incarceration.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, in September 2020 he was arrested and imprisoned in Louisiana, after cops found 14 guns, marijuana, and hydrocodone at his video shoot.

“The Donald” owns the Trump real estate brands, an enterprise that best multiplied his wealth inherited from his father.

And he is not directly connected to the case. However, the messiness of this shooting is still another dirty stain on his legacy.