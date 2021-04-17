NBA YoungBoy Fighting Federal Weapons Charges With Not Guilty Plea

(AllHipHop News)
AllHipHop.com has been following the NBA YoungBoy’s federal case very closely, tracking the rapper’s current woes that are linked to a music video shoot in Baton Rouge in September 2020.
Now, we can report that the Louisiana native, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, has pled “not guilty” to his two federal weapons charges: one count of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of an unregistered firearm.
He appeared via video in front of Magistrate Judge Scott Johnson from the St. Martin Parish jail where he was transferred to earlier this week.
As previously reported, NBA YoungBoy will be on-lock in this facility without bond on a federal hold for the U.S. Marshals Service.
His trial date is set and he will be able to defend himself in the middle of June.
These are not his only legal woes.
The troubled rap star is also looking at some state weapons and drug charges and will return to a court on April 20.
Attorney James Manasseh is representing the hitmaker. Though he has been charged with “possession of firearms by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record,” Manasseh contends that these charges can’t stick because his client did not have the weapon “on his person.”