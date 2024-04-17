NBA Youngboy Arrested On Fraud, Drug Charges While On House Arrest

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Hip-Hop artist NBA YoungBoy faces significant hurdles following his latest arrest in Utah, amidst ongoing legal battles.

Rapper NBA YoungBoy was arrested on Tuesday (April 16) on multiple charges in Utah, escalating the legal troubles for the 24-year-old artist already awaiting trial for federal gun charges.

Now, NBA YoungBoy faces a series of accusations, from drug-related offenses to forgery and possession of a dangerous weapon, as per the Cache County Sheriff’s Office records.

NBA Youngboy’s recent run-in with the law adds to his complex legal history. He is currently on house arrest in Utah.

He is waiting to go on trial after an arrest in Baton Rouge in September 2020 during a video shoot. Investigators said they caught NBA YoungBoy with a 45-caliber gun and a 9mm as well.

This arrest could potentially influence the trajectory of his trial, scheduled to start in July 2024.

The specific charges from this latest arrest include a pattern of unlawful activity, procuring drugs or prescriptions unlawfully, identity fraud, forgery, and possession of both controlled substances and a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.