NBA YoungBoy Freedom Delayed Over Los Angeles Gun Charge

NBA YoungBoy was granted his freedom over his gun possession case in Baton Rouge. But he still has another hurdle to jump in Los Angeles after he was caught with a firearm in the city!

Rapper NBA YoungBoy will be getting out of jail soon.

A federal judge has granted the native Louisiana rapper a bail release. He will do his house arrest in a residence in Utah, serving out his sentence for his boot state weapons charges.

According to The Advocate Chief U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick changed his mind about keeping the chart-topper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, incarcerated.

In April, after he was arrested, Judge Dick refused to offer bail because she believed the rapper was “inclined toward reckless, illegal, dangerous behavior” and would endanger the community around him.

Now Judge Dick is saying something different. The judge told the rapper’s team that they must post a $1.5 million property bond or put $500,000 cash into a trust account for him to be released.

His lawyers seem to be with it.

The rapper’s attorney, Andre Belanger, added that NBA YoungBoy would need to appear before a Los Angeles court next week before he can go to Utah.

The LA judge will review the felon in possession of a firearm charge he caught earlier this year.

Still, the representation is hopeful and thankful.

Belanger said, “We are grateful for Mr. Gaulden’s release and know he will abide by the bail conditions imposed by the court.”

“That’s been on his mind non-stop,” he added.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, NBA YoungBoy has been on lockdown since the Spring.

On March 22, federal agents brought him into custody after arresting him in California.

They sent him back to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where a grand jury indicted him two weeks earlier on possession of a firearm as a felon and for possession of a firearm that was not registered to his person in a national database.