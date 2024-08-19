NBA YoungBoy Gun Case Moves To New State With Guilty Plea Plans

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

NBA YoungBoy was indicted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in Louisiana, but the case has shifted to Utah.

NBA YoungBoy’s federal gun case moved from his home state of Louisiana to Utah. The incarcerated rapper sought a transfer after he decided to plead guilty to illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon on August 14.

“I wish to plead guilty to the offense charged, to consent to the disposition of the case in the District of Utah in which I am present and to wave trial in the [Middle District of Louisiana],” he declared in a legal filing.

U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana Ronald Gathe Jr. and U.S. Attorney for the District of Utah Trina Higgins approved NBA YoungBoy’s request. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, his gun case was transferred to Utah on August 16.

NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, was one of 16 people arrested on drug and weapon charges at a music video shoot in Louisiana in 2020. He was indicted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record in 2021.

Judge Shelly Dick dismissed the gun registration charge in March. NBA YoungBoy was arrested for prescription drug fraud while out on bond in April.

Cache County authorities accused NBA YoungBoy of illegally obtaining promethazine with codeine from Utah pharmacies. He was charged with forgery, identity fraud and obtaining a prescription under false pretenses, among other crimes. Investigators said they caught the 24-year-old artist posing as an elderly woman named “Gwendolyn Cox” in the scheme.

Weber County authorities hit NBA YoungBoy with more drug fraud-related charges following his arrest. The additional charges included possession of a firearm by a restricted person and two counts of fraudulently obtaining a prescription.

NBA YoungBoy has remained in jail since his April arrest. He was denied a pretrial release in Weber County.