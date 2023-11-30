NBA YoungBoy’s Motion To Ease House Arrest Restrictions Opposed By Federal Prosecutors

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

NBA YoungBoy’s recent court filing is already getting some pushback.

NBA YoungBoy’s recent request to amend the restrictions of his house arrest in Utah due to his mental health has been challenged by prosecutors.

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, federal prosecutors have shot down YB’s motion to ease his house arrest restrictions, citing that the motion is vague and unclear. In the motion filed on YB’s behalf, attorney’s reportedly requested the “Nevada” rapper be allowed to participate in outside activities such as visits to the studio and other “life enrichment activities” that can be approved by his retrial officer.

However, federal prosecutors are in opposition of YB’s new motion based on condition 13 of the filing, which states that he is currently under “home incarceration.” The specifics of the condition state that the defendant (YB) is, “Restricted to 24-hour-a-day lock-down at his residence except for medical necessities and court appearances or other activities specifically approved by the court.”

Based on language from the filing, “The United States’ position is that appointments related to mental health should be treated the same as appointments related to physical health or dental health. Additionally, the filing states that in the “modern-world” there are virtual, Telehealth services featuring “widely available virtual options for him to seek help from a mental health professional of his choosing.” The filing continues, “In sum, it is the position of the United States that Condition Number 13 of the defendant’s conditions of release does not need to be amended for him to take advantage of mental health treatment options.”

The filing also classifies YB’s request to ease restrictions for “employment related activity” as “hoplessly vague” and goes on to cite how officials with Atlantic Records previously promised to “bring his work environment to him” based on an October 2021 court hearing in which the label’s chairman Julie Greenwald testified.

YB has been on house arrest for nearly two years, following his indictment in March of 2021 for his arrest outside his grandfather’s house in September 2020 for being a felon in possession of two weapons. He is currently awaiting a new trial date for the case.