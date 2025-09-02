NBA YoungBoy Returns To Spotlight With Dramatic Casket Entrance At Dallas Show

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

NBA YoungBoy stunned a packed Dallas arena by rising from a casket to open his MASA Tour 2025, marking his return after legal setbacks.

NBA YoungBoy launched his return to the spotlight with a theatrical entrance and a packed arena at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Monday (September 1), kicking off his MASA Tour 2025 by rising from a casket in front of thousands.

The Baton Rouge rapper’s dramatic reemergence marked his first major arena headlining tour after years of legal battles and time away from the stage.

Nba Youngboy got some of the realest fans in the world 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/8l8K4JXmju — 4KT WHO YOU HATE (@royal_bobby24) September 2, 2025

The MASA Tour—short for Make America Slime Again—is his first since being released from federal prison in March 2025, where he served time on gun and prescription drug fraud charges.

The Dallas show set the tone for what’s expected to be a high-energy run through major cities, including Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, Brooklyn, Miami, Atlanta, Denver and Boston.

The tour also features appearances from DeeBaby, EBK Jaaybo and K3, adding more firepower to the lineup.

Online clips from the opening night show NBA YoungBoy—real name Kentrell Gaulden—emerging from a coffin as lights flashed and the crowd erupted.

NBA YOUNGBOY COMES ON STAGE INSIDE OF A CASKET TO MASA 💚💚🔥 pic.twitter.com/e9Jh5FKlyY — Youngboy Snippets (@YoungboySnippet) September 2, 2025

The moment was both symbolic and theatrical, signaling his return after a turbulent stretch marked by court cases and house arrest.

NBA YoungBoy Gives Back In Dallas

Just before the Dallas concert, YoungBoy made headlines for a different reason. He donated $50,000 to two Dallas-based nonprofits: Manifest Freedom and Urban Specialists.

The funds were split evenly between the organizations, which focus on supporting communities impacted by incarceration and reducing neighborhood violence.

“Basically, it’s just to help try to stop the crime,” YoungBoy said. “You know, a lot of people be getting hurt, so it ain’t really cool at this point to me, so I just want to help in any way I could.”

Manifest Freedom, founded by attorney Brittany K. Barnett, works with formerly incarcerated entrepreneurs and creatives.

Urban Specialists is a national nonprofit that promotes safer communities through outreach and education.

Both groups plan to use the donation for youth programs and family support services.

NBA YoungBoy’s MASA Tour continues across the country through fall 2025.