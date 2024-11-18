NBA YoungBoy Sentenced In Utah Drug Fraud Case—Includes Federal Prison Time

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

NBA YoungBoy has been sentenced in his prescription drug fraud case in Utah.

On Monday (November 18), NBA YoungBoy (real name Kentrell DeSean Gaulden) was sentenced in Logan District Court after he pleaded guilty to charges related to a prescription drug fraud scheme that he allegedly ran out of his multi-million-dollar home in Huntsville, Utah.

In a deal with prosecutors, YoungBoy avoided a prison sentence in Utah. The Logan District Court reduced his initial 46 felony charges down to just a few misdemeanors. As part of the plea agreement, he pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree felony identity fraud, two counts of third-degree felony forgery and six misdemeanor charges related to unlawful pharmacy conduct.

The court also imposed a $25,000 fine. YoungBoy won’t spend time in any Utah state prisons but will serve a “substantial” 27-month sentence in federal prison for related federal charges. After his federal sentence, he will be placed on five years (60 months) of federal probation.

The “substantial” prison term Walsh was referring to is the 27-month sentence NBA YoungBoy was hit with in September in connection to a separate case stemming from his prior arrest in Utah. NBA YoungBoy was charged with illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Authorities discovered that he had a Sig Sauer P365 9mm pistol during a raid related to his prescription drug fraud operation. The rapper, a Louisiana native, is barred from possessing firearms due to a prior conviction stemming from a 2016 shootout.

During his sentencing, Judge Spencer Walsh acknowledged YoungBoy’s significant potential, expressing concern over how addiction and legal troubles could derail his career.

“I’ve seen so many times where you have young men and women who have a lot of talent and potential that they can be robbed of that potential when they start to really struggle with their addictions,” Walsh said during the hearing, urging the rapper to take the opportunity to turn his life around. “I’m sure that in your future, once you’re done with your federal prison time, you can be really successful on federal probation and have a really bright future where you can reach your full potential in every aspect of your life. Best of luck to you, Mr. Gaulden.”