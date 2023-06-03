NBA YoungBoy Sued For Allegedly Throwing A Woman Off Stage

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A woman claims she was thrown off the stage during an NBA YoungBoy and was severely injured. Now she’s suing the rapper for money!

NBA YoungBoy is facing a lawsuit over an incident that occurred during a 2019 concert in St. Louis County. The plaintiff, Cayden Rutherford, alleges she was thrown from the stage during the performance, resulting in significant injuries that continue to impact her daily life, according to the lawsuit obtained by STLToday.

This incident isn’t the first of its kind involving the rapper. The lawsuit goes on to detail three previous instances where either NBA YoungBoy engaged in altercations with fans, or a fan was thrown from the stage at his concerts in different states.

Given these prior occurrences, the suit says there should’ve been more supervision provided by the venue, The Ambassador, the concert promoter Major Entertainment LLC and the security company, Elite Security, Protection & Services LLC.

Rutherford is seeking monetary damages from NBA YoungBoy (whose legal name is Kentrell Deshawn Gaulden) the venue, promoter and security company. As of now, no attorneys have been listed for any of the defendants and attempts to reach out to NBA YoungBoy, The Ambassador, Major Entertainment and Elite Security have so far been unanswered.

This lawsuit comes as a setback for NBA YoungBoy, who has recently been riding a wave of success with his latest album. The 33-track collection, I Rest My Case, is set for a Top 5 debut, moving between 60,000 and 65,000 total album-equivalent units in the first week. It will mark his 14th Top 10 Billboard 200 release. The album features Mariah the Scientist, Nicki Minaj, Post Malone and The Kid LAROI, among others.

Despite his musical success, NBA YoungBoy continues to grapple with legal issues. He’s been living under house arrest since October 2021, following his arrest on a prior gun charge in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Recently, however, a judge modified the conditions of his house arrest, making it less restrictive and allowing him to have more than three visitors at his home without a curfew.

Even under house arrest, NBA YoungBoy has managed to maintain a positive outlook. In a recent interview with Billboard, he described the experience as his “best” and noted that it had changed his perspective on life and music.