NBA YoungBoy’s Latest Drug Charges Could Derail His Career

(AllHipHop News)
NBA YoungBoy is facing some serious legal problems after being arrested on drug charges in his hometown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana last night (September 28th).
The rapper was sent to jail after being charged with possession of schedule one drugs, and manufacturing and distributing schedule II and schedule IV drugs.
A video on social media showcased police descending on a house during a raid, which resulted in several arrests.
The latest problem could cause real damage to his hit career.
The rapper’s last album 38 Baby 2 hit the number one spot on Billboard’s Top 200 chart.
Last August, NBA Youngboy, born Kentrell Gaulden, was released from jail after serving three months for violating the terms of his probation over a shooting in Miami that left a bystander dead.
Shortly after he was off from probation, NBA YoungBoy vowed he would leave baton rouge to take his career to another level.
“Being in Baton Rouge isn’t conducive to him being able to grow and move forward,” his lawyer James Manasseh said in December of 2015.