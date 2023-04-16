NDO Champ Hungry To Fight Roy Jones Jr. In Celebrity Boxing Match

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

AllHipHop’s Chuck Creekmur caught up with NDO Champ, who is scheduled to fight boxer Roy Jones Jr. in May.

Bodybuilder NDO Champ discussed his upcoming bout with boxer Roy Jones Jr. in an interview with AllHipHop’s Chuck Creekmur.

NDO Champ expressed his excitement for the celebrity boxing match, mentioning how “hungry” he is to face a former world champion. He praised his 54-year-old opponent ahead of their press conference, which is scheduled to take place in Newark, New Jersey on April 22.

“[Jones is] a very intelligent fighter,” he told AllHipHop. “He’s very smart. He’s one of the best pound-for-pound fighters alive. As a professional athlete, I already know it takes hard work and dedication to go into that fight.”

Earlier this month, former UFC Lightweight champion Anthony Pettis defeated Jones via majority decision in a boxing match. NDO Champ hopes to hand Jones another loss when they step into the ring on May 13.

“I gotta bring the fight to him,” the bodybuilder said. “I gotta come in, jab, move around, pivot, do all of that … Make it work, tire him down. But at the same time, I gotta work on myself – breaking down my muscle, building my endurance and staying away from that uppercut he always throws and that sneaky jab.”

Check out AllHipHop’s conversation with NDO Champ below.