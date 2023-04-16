NDO Champ Hungry To Fight Roy Jones Jr. In Celebrity Boxing Match

Bodybuilder NDO Champ discussed his upcoming bout with boxer Roy Jones Jr. in an interview with AllHipHop’s Chuck Creekmur.
NDO Champ expressed his excitement for the celebrity boxing match, mentioning how “hungry” he is to face a former world champion. He praised his 54-year-old opponent ahead of their press conference, which is scheduled to take place in Newark, New Jersey on April 22.
“[Jones is] a very intelligent fighter,” he told AllHipHop. “He’s very smart. He’s one of the best pound-for-pound fighters alive. As a professional athlete, I already know it takes hard work and dedication to go into that fight.”
Earlier this month, former UFC Lightweight champion Anthony Pettis defeated Jones via majority decision in a boxing match. NDO Champ hopes to hand Jones another loss when they step into the ring on May 13.
“I gotta bring the fight to him,” the bodybuilder said. “I gotta come in, jab, move around, pivot, do all of that … Make it work, tire him down. But at the same time, I gotta work on myself – breaking down my muscle, building my endurance and staying away from that uppercut he always throws and that sneaky jab.”
Check out AllHipHop’s conversation with NDO Champ below.