Ne-Yo Says His Wife’s Rants On Social Media About Their Issues Cost Him $400K

Artist is asking a judge to bar her from speaking about him online.

Typically, divorce is difficult for the average person.

However, when it comes to celebrities and their exes, it could be crazier than anyone could ever imagine.

R&B singer Ne-Yo can attest to that. As the chart-topping songwriter is involved in a messy divorce with his estranged wife, Crystal Smith, some mess-ups are costly.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, the award-winning songwriter is “so sick” after his wife demanded primary custody of their kids, child, and spousal support, and possibly violated a court order that said they should not harass each other.

He believes she did this by slamming him in public, specifically pointing to an emotional Instagram post she made before she filed for divorce last month.

The post was captioned, “8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected … every last one of them! To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist.”

Smith has told people he cheating on her and is about to have a baby with another woman.

The two were married on Feb. 20, 2016, separated on July 22, 2022, and Crystal submitted her petition for divorce on Aug. 1, 2022.

Mr. “Irreplaceable” believes things are going “to the left, to the left,” after Crystal is spreading his business around to anyone that would listen, including the paparazzi.

A motion from his lawyers says, “To date, [Ne-Yo] has loss approximately $400,000 in wages associated with public appearances, professional bookings, and promotional efforts related to the promotion of his new musical project,” because of her actions.

He believes a judge should hold her in contempt and force her to delete the Instagram posts about him, barring her from venting about their situation to the public.

The judge has not responded.