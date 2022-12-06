Nelly & Ashanti Steamy Performance Has Fans Calling For The Former Couple To Reunite 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Now that Nelly and Ashanti are reportedly single, some fans want them to rekindle their former decade-long relationship.

Nelly and Ashanti’s recent onstage chemistry had fans calling for a reconciliation after the former couple reunited for Power 98.3 and Power 96.1‘s “Under The Mistletoe” concert last weekend.

The pair ended their decade-long romance in 2014 and some fans never got over it, hoping they would one day give love another shot. The duo rocked the stage with their 2008 smash hit, “Body On Me,” but Nelly’s reactions to Ashanti dancing on him ensured he went viral.

Clad in a magenta bodysuit and matching thigh-high boots, Ashanti flaunted her perfect figure while serenading Nelly. At one point, the Grammy Award-winning singer got low, grinding on her ex as they performed for the crowd. His facial expressions said it all, and Nelly soon began trending on Twitter after clips of their intimate performance surfaced online.

Nelly and Ashanti putting that old chemistry to use performing their track “Body On Me” last night



(Via: @mhorta33/IG) pic.twitter.com/OoUXpaO0P4 — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) December 5, 2022

Many fans called for the pair to get back together, pointing to their red-hot chemistry.

“Ashanti is single. Nelly is single. Ok y’all walk with me,” wrote one Twitter user, while another said they should follow Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s example.

“I mean, there’s Ben & Jen.. can we get a Nelly & Ashanti reboot pleaseeee 🥴” the fan begged.

“The toxic in me is LIVING for this 😂😈,” another fan tweeted. “Sis knew McZACHLEE what she was doing. Grind on that n#### sis and make him remember who his best was!!”

Others couldn’t get over the rapper’s reactions. “Nelly up there fighting for his life LMAO,” one fan joked while another mused, “Me too Nelly me too!!!” Check out some of the reactions below.

I mean, there’s Ben & Jen.. can we get a Nelly & Ashanti reboot pleaseeee 🥴 https://t.co/FqLuTx1APH — [A] (@_ashLey17) December 5, 2022

The toxic in me is LIVING for this 😂😈

Sis knew McZACHLEE what she was doing. Grind on that n#### sis and make him remember who his best was!! @Nelly_Mo @ashanti pic.twitter.com/JxpAMJWxkg — So, this is Dulce? (@infamousRIOT) December 5, 2022

Nelly up there fighting for his life LMAO https://t.co/MMjnU94wW8 — Shenae (@ShenaeCurry) December 5, 2022

Nelly on stage with Ashanti like pic.twitter.com/Qqf59lxDQr — I’m the big bad booty daddy (@dubbingtonknows) December 6, 2022