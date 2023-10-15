Nelly Celebrates Ashanti’s Birthday With Loving Message And Sultry Video

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nelly took to Instagram to tell the world how much he loved Ashanti, as the singer celebrates her birthday. Check it out!

In a heartfelt birthday tribute, rapper Nelly took to social media to express his admiration for Ashanti as his girlfriend celebrates her birthday. Ashanti turned 43 on October 13th.

“One time for the birthday girl…. Such a beautiful, an incredible person inside and out and one of the hardest working women I know.. @ashanti Enjoy your day Ma you look awesome!!!! Happy Birthday Love ya!!!!”

The rapper’s affectionate message comes after the recent confirmation of their rekindled romance. Nelly and Ashanti began dating after meeting at the Grammys in 2003. Their relationship lasted for a decade, but they parted ways around 2014.

Despite their breakup, they remained on friendly terms and even performed together in 2022. Rumors of their rekindled romance began circulating in 2023, especially after they were spotted holding hands at a boxing match in Las Vegas.

These rumors were later confirmed by Nelly himself earlier this year. Nelly officially discussed the relationship on an episode of “Boss Moves with Rasheeda,” stating, “Yeah, we cool again.”

He went on to explain that their time apart allowed them to gain a fresh perspective on their relationship. “I think it surprised both of us. It wasn’t anything that was planned. I think we both were pretty much doing what we do. But sometimes, being separate, you understand one another more,” Nelly reflected.

Previously, their careers and public scrutiny posed challenges to their relationship.

“Before, I felt like both of us were doing what we were doing career-wise and when you got so many people in the middle of it, it can be tough,” Nelly noted.

Nelly expressed that there’s “no pressure” in their current relationship and believes they are both in a much better place now. While Nelly isn’t ready to walk down the aisle with Ashanti just yet, he did admit that he hopes to get married someday.

As for Ashanti, she celebrated her birthday weekend by performing with Usher at his Las Vegas residency at The Park MGM.

She also took to Instagram to thank everyone who celebrated her birthday and said she was planning a getaway trip to an undisclosed island.

“Thank you alllll soooooo very much for all of my birthday wishes!!!!! This year has been absolutely insanely incredible, and amazing. Which is partially why I’m posting a day late because I had to work last night lol. I am truly grateful for so much. Nothing is better than having peace in all aspects of your life. It is a true blessing. The world is a scary place right now… so I’m grateful to be able to create my own… and escape from it all. Thank you all again for the outpouring of love it truly means everything to me. Love yallllll!!!!”