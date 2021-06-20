Nelly Impressed With How Florida Georgia Line Group Members Grew Into Fathers

Nelly explains the close bond he has with built with country group Florida Georgia Line.

Rapper Nelly always has a good time hanging out with Florida Georgia Line stars Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley.

Hubbard and Kelley founded FGL in 2010. They rose to fame in 2012, with their smash hit single “Cruise,” which is the first country song in history to receive a coveted Diamond certification for 10 million units sold, thanks and parts of the remix featuring Nelly.

The rapper recently explained the brotherhood he has with the country group, which has led them collaborate again on there most recent song “Lil Bit,” which comes seven years after the release of “Cruise.”

“It’s always great when we get a chance to get together because our chemistry is genuine,” Nelly said.

The trio has just released the video for their latest collaboration, “Lil Bit,” which is taken from FGL’s 5th studio album Life Rolls On.

“They are family, they are like little brothers and it’s really great when you can see people who you care for so much, grow and become single bachelors into these married guys with kids, and being able to make their dreams come true. Not just for themselves, but also for their families as well.”

Check out some recently released behind the scenes footage of Nelly with Florida Georgia Line from the “Lil Bit” video shoot.