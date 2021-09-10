Nelly Is Now A Full Fledged Country Music Star

Nelly is not only a famous rapper, he’s finally crossed over and is a bona fide country star as well!

Rapper Nelly is officially a country music star – his new album, Heartland, has earned the Hot in Herre hitmaker his first top 10 spot on the genre’s top album chart.

Heartland was released on August 27 and has landed in seventh place on Billboard’s Top Country Albums list.

In its first week, the LP scored 13,000 equivalent album sales, according to Billboard magazine.

The nine-track set features eight collaborations, including single “Lil Bit” with country duo Florida Georgia Line, which reached number three on the Hot Country Songs countdown in July.

The rapper, real name Cornell Haynes Jr., previously scored four number one hits on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart – which includes all genres – starting with “(Hot S**t) Country Grammar” in 2000.