Nelly Leaves Ashanti Speechless With Icy Birthday Gifts Before Serenading Her On Party Bus Ride

Nelly rendered Ashanti speechless after icing the singer out on her birthday.

The couple celebrated Ashanti’s 43rd birthday over the weekend after recently confirming their rekindled romance following months of social media speculation. The rapper showered the birthday girl in diamonds, leaving her barely able to speak.

Footage shared online shows Nelly presenting Ashanti with a chain and watch covered in diamonds. Check out the video below.

In another video, Ashanti proudly flexes her icy birthday gifts while Nelly serenades her. The couple was joined by a group of friends for a karaoke session on a party bus. Ashanti played hype man to Nelly as he crooned through some old-school slow jams.

The songstress was left with an aching jaw after laughing so much as her man crooned his way through Jodeci’s “Freek’n You.” At one point in the video, Nelly and Ashanti held hands as they sang together before the rapper launched into another classic R&B song.

Ashanti posted the video on Instagram Sunday (October 15), captioned by a series of crying-with-laughter emojis. Check it out below.

Last month, Nelly confirmed he was back with Ashanti during an appearance on Boss Moves with Rasheeda.

“I think it surprised both of us, though. It wasn’t anything that was like, I don’t think, planned,” he shared. “But sometimes being separate, you understand one another more, where you could be like, ‘Well, yo, let me exactly see, maybe, what they see.’ ‘Cause you know we all can be defensive sometimes in our own relationships. And we know we’re wrong, but we’re going to stand on it.”