Nelly To Play Chuck Berry In New Rock & Roll Movie

Rapper Nelly has been cast as rock ‘n’ roll icon Chuck Berry in a new movie about the plane crash which cost Buddy Holly, Richie Valens and the Big Bopper their lives.
Clear Lake will also feature Colin Hanks as Holly’s manager Norman Petty, and Diane Guerrero as the Peggy Sue singer’s wife, Maria Elena.
Ruairi O’Connor has already been cast as Buddy Holly in the Bruce Beresford movie.
The three rock ‘n’ roll greats perished in a plane crash in Clear Lake, Iowa, on February, 3 1959.
