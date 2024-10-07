Nelly Vs. Ali: St. Lunatics Fracture Over Lawsuit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Murphy Lee, City Spud and Kyjuan blamed fellow St. Lunatics member Ali for the $50 million lawsuit against Nelly.

Three of the St. Lunatics asked to be removed from a $50 million lawsuit against their longtime friend and collaborator Nelly. Murphy Lee, City Spud and Kyjuan claimed they never authorized their inclusion in a civil complaint orchestrated by fellow group member Ali.

Murphy Lee, City Spud and Kyjuan retained Nelly’s lawyer N. Scott Rosenblum as their attorney, per a legal letter obtained by TMZ. Rosenblum said the trio was shocked to see their names listed as plaintiffs in the case as they have no issues with Nelly.

Every St. Lunatics member except Ali performed with Nelly at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary special on Sunday (October 6). Murphy Lee, City Spud and Kyjuan’s lawsuit clarification answered questions raised by the performance.

The lawsuit accused Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Haynes, of copyright infringement and unjust enrichment. The St. Lunatics allegedly didn’t receive proper credit and compensation for their work on Nelly’s diamond-selling album Country Grammar. Attorney Gail Walton filed the complaint on behalf of the group in September.

“Every time plaintiffs confronted defendant Haynes about their publishing credit and income for creating and authoring the Original Compositions, defendant Haynes would assure them as ‘friends’ he would never prevent them from receiving the financial success they were entitled to as writers of the Original Composition,” the lawsuit read. “Unfortunately, plaintiffs, reasonably believing that their friend and former band member would never steal credit for writing the Original Compositions, did not initially pursue any legal remedies and believed defendant Haynes would make good on his promise to ensure plaintiffs received: (i) recognition as writers and authors of the Original Compositions contained in the Infringing Album; and (ii) the publishing income from the exploitation of the Infringing Album.”

Walton identified herself as representing all of the St. Lunatics suing Nelly – not just Ali. Nelly joked about the lawsuit on social media a day before his AMAs gig with the group.