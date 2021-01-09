Nelly’s “Fired” Up About Hot New Partnership With Frito-Lays

(AllHipHop News)
Rap star Nelly is about to heat up TV screens next week, thanks to a novel partnership with Frito-Lay’s.
According to AdWeek, Nelly’s teamed with Lay’s to promote the brand’s new “Flamin’ Hot” line of chips, using his hit single “Hot in Herre.”
Lay’s isn’t playing with consumers either – “Flamin’ Hot” has been “optimized” for increased heat, and Nelly’s track was the only banger that could match the intensity of the chips.
The year 2021 is shaping up to be great for Nelly.
In addition to the partnership with Frito-Lay’s “Flamin’ Hot” line, Nelly is about to star as Chuck Berry in the upcoming movie “Clear Lake” about the plane crash that killed Rock & Roll icons Buddy Holly, Richie Valens, and the Big Bopper.
The St. Louis rapper is currently in the studio working on a Country themed EP titled “Heartland.”